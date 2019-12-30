Anton Walkes conceded Pompey got caught with their 'pants down’ at MK Dons.

The Blues were punished by three counter-attacks as they ended the decade with a 3-1 League One defeat at Stadium MK.

Despite Kenny Jackett’s men dominating the majority of the first half, the Dons grabbed the lead on 35 minutes when Sean Raggett’s poor header allowed Rhys Healey to slot home.

Then from another quick foray forward, Conor McGrandles doubled the home side's advantage three minutes before the interval.

And with Pompey chasing the game in the second period, Alex Gibley broke from a free-kick on 84 minutes before keeping his cool to lob the onrushing Craig MacGillivray and wrap up the three points.

While Ronan Curtis notched a late consolation for the Blues, they were sent packing back to Fratton Park in sombre spirits.

Anton Walkes dejected in the background as MK Dons celebrate Conor McGrandles putting them 2-0 up against Pompey. Picture: Nigel Keene

Walkes felt the struggling Dons were waiting for opportunities to capitalise on mistakes – and Pompey played into their hands.

The ex-Spurs man said: ‘The chances were coming time after time and that's football.

‘If you don't take your chances, you come to places like here where they're looking for half a chance and to capitalise it. We got caught with our pants down.

‘There is always a thought in the back of your mind that they're trying to catch you on the break or get a bit of luck.

Anton Walkes avoids a challenge from MK Dons midfielder Jordan Houghton during Pompey's defeat on Sunday. Picture: Nigel Keene

‘When the chances are coming, you've got to make sure you keep playing football and we got caught not concentrating.

‘That's all they needed and once they scored one, we start chasing the game and got caught again eventually.

‘The first 30 minutes looked nice but it doesn't mean anything if you don't get any points.

‘Even at 2-0 we thought we could have come back after half-time because we have enough going forward.

‘Again, it's okay having the chances but they needed half a chance to go down the other end and score and it's hard to break a team like them down.’

Pompey travelled to Stadium MK against the backdrop of successive victories over Championship-chasing Ipswich and Wycombe.

After a stuttering start to the campaign, it looked like the Blues were finally building momentum for their own assault on the automatic promotion places in the second half of the season.

At the midway point, Jackett’s men sit ninth in the table but are still only two points outside the play-offs.

Nevertheless, their impetus after those impressive win has been curtailed.

Now Walkes knows a big response from Pompey when they make the trip to Gillingham on New Year’s Day is required.

The full-back added: ‘If you look at the past two games, we were on a bit of a run and going into 2020 with a bit of confidence and a spring in our step.

‘The game against Gillingham will be fairly similar to this but we can't let it finish with the same result.’