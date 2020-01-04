Anton Walkes isn’t overly worried about Pompey contract talks being shelved.

The versatile former Spurs man is one of 10 players whose deals expire at the end of the season.

Walkes moved to the Blues from the Premier League side for an undisclosed fee in July 2018, after spending the second half of the previous campaign on loan at Fratton Park.

He penned a two-year deal, with the club holding an option for a further 12 months.

Pompey have taken the decision to put contract negotiations on ice until the end of this season, with a League One promotion push being prioritised.

Walkes has started the Blues’ past five games and caught the eye in a makeshift left-back role while Lee Brown (Achilles) and Brandon Haunstrup (knee) have been on the treatment table.

Anton Walkes' two-year deal expires at the end of the season, although the club hold the option for an additional 12 months. Picture: Jason Brown

The 22-year-old pledged he’ll continue to conduct himself in the right manner despite his contractual situation.

And he can’t see why he won’t be offered fresh terms if he keeps on delivering the goods.

Walkes said: ‘I say it is concerning sometimes but not to the point where it’s affecting how I feel in terms of when I step onto the pitch or leave when I go home.

‘It is something you keep in your mind and have to make sure that you conduct yourself in the right way.

‘Ultimately, you play for yourself as well as the team and I’ve got to make sure I get the best out of myself and it’ll rub off on the team.

‘I don’t think a contract could unsettle me, really. I’m a professional and I want to conduct myself in the best way possible.

‘If things take a bit longer then that's okay but as long as I've got the shirt and I’m performing then I don't see why things shouldn't go well.’

In total, Walkes has made 65 appearances for Pompey and scored three goals.