Have your say

Anton Walkes is set to leave Pompey.

The versatile performer is in talks with an unnamed club over a move which would earn the Blues a transfer fee.

Anton Walkes is set to leave Fratton Park this month. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

Walkes has been absent from the training ground this week after granted the club’s blessing to negotiate personal terms.

Out of contract in the summer, the 22-year-old has decided his future lies elsewhere.

And manager Kenny Jackett expects a deal to soon be concluded.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘Anton has one or two things going on, in terms of him, we will see to be honest with you.

‘He is talking to a club at the moment. We have to respect that at the moment and we will then put the relevant information out at the time.

‘He has been missing this week and is in talks with a club.

‘Anton has been a good utility player, right-back, left-back and central midfield. The situation at the moment is he is talking to a club about a prospective move.

‘That will involve a fee.’

Walkes has made 66 appearances and scored three times since initially arriving at Fratton Park on loan in January 2018.

That spell was made permanent, with Spurs paid an undisclosed fee for his services in the summer of 2018.

Potentially Walkes’ final appearance was last weekend’s 2-1 FA Cup success at Fleetwood, when he started in midfield.

He was not named in the Blues’ squad for Tuesday night’s Leasing.com Trophy trip to Walsall.