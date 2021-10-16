'Any different from when Jackett was in charge?' - Portsmouth fans angered by 4-1 defeat at Rotherham

Marcus Harness looks dejected after Michael Smith opened the scoring for Rotherham on 29 minutes. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

That’s after the Blues suffered a 4-1 humbling at the hands of the Mullers at the New York Stadium.

Danny Cowley’s side were looking to build on their terrific showing against Sunderland last time out.

But the shoe was on the other foot this time around as the visitors fell apart after Marcus Harness (49 minutes) cancelled out Michael Smith’s 29th-minute opener.

Indeed, three goals in eight second-half minutes from Smith, Richie Wood and Ben Wiles condemned Pompey to their fifth League One defeat of the season.

That left many supporters deeply annoyed on Twitter, with many tearing their hair out with what unfolded in South Yorkshire.

Here’s a selection of those views shared…

@POMPEYBENNY: I'd love any #pompey fan to explain to me how we are any different from when Jackett was in charge?!

If anything, we are going backwards. Absolute shambles.

@monolocoUK: Cowley talks a good game. I like him. But this football bares no relation to the stuff the team are turning out.

Feel for the travelling fans. #Pompey

@smilersteve1: The truth is at this moment we are top half team.

Until Cowley can get rid of highest earners such as Jacobs and Harrison who clearly aren't part of his plans and bring in his own players there will be suffering. Rebuilds take time. #Pompey

@robert89__: Said it before and I'll say it again, we needed another defender and a striker in the transfer window but the owners just won't cough up for transfers as they're putting all the moment into everything else. Feel for Danny Cowley.

@KeithWaddingto2: Knew this season was going to be bad but this is surpassing my expectations #pompey

Still, win or lose up the blues!

@stevenphillips7: A massively disappointing defeat for #Pompey after the excellent win over Sunderland.

The decision to postpone last weekends match looks even more suspect now. Major work ahead for the Cowleys to rescue our season. #PUP

@HelenTweeter: Sometimes I fantastise about my club winning things.

Like oh, winning two league games in a row #Pompey

@jeffharris_665: They’ve seriously got #pompey fans wrong if this is a team for fans to be proud of.

@Steve_Wrixon: The trouble with #pompey this season is we aren’t hard to beat and we can’t score.

Recruitment is what let us down.

Defence is much weaker and attack is still poor. Only keeper and CM that we improved on.

None of these defenders are good enough.

@samjeffersmacey: One step forward two back, what on earth has happened in the last 2 weeks #Pompey