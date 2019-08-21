Pompey have ‘sincerely’ apologised after iFollow users were left frustrated during last night’s broadcast of the 3-3 draw with Coventry.

People in the UK and overseas who’d purchased a match pass missed large chunks of the Fratton Park clash – with some supporters saying they didn't see neither John Marquis and Gareth Evans’ goals for the Blues.

While there was no live action being shown, users were forced to watch a screen which read: ‘We are currently experiencing technical difficulties and apologise for any inconvenience.

‘We’ll be back as soon as possible.’

But Pompey insisted the problems were out of their control – and those affected will receive a refund or promo code for a future game that’s aired on the platform.

A club statement said: ‘Portsmouth Football Club would like to sincerely apologise to iFollow users for the technical issues that interrupted the broadcast of Tuesday’s match against Coventry.

John Marquis netted Pompey's second goal in last night's 3-3 draw with Coventry - but iFollow users missed his strike. Picture: Robin Jones.

‘This was due to problems outside of our control, which are being urgently investigated by the club and its streaming partners at the EFL.

‘Affected match pass holders and subscribers will be contacted and offered either a promo code, cash refund or a pro-rata refund.’