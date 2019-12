We’ve been delving through the archives at our old office in Hilsea and discovered these gems. Are you in any of the pictures featured? If not, don’t worry – there’ll be plenty more fans’ picture galleries over the coming weeks.

1. Retro Pompey fans Pompey fans in Guildhall Square celebrate promotion to Division One in 1987 The News Portsmouth JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. Retro Pompey fans Blues fans love ticker tape The News Portsmouth JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Retro Pompey fans A section of Pompey fans at Fratton Park for the visit of Sheffield United in May 1987 The News Portsmouth JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Retro Pompey fans Pompey fans make their feelings known about then manager John Gregory in 1989 The News Portsmouth JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more