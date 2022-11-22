Arsenal arrival reveals how Ipswich Town fell into Portsmouth’s traps as they were dumped out of Papa John’s Trophy

Zak Swanson celebrates his goal at Ipswich.

The summer signing from Arsenal got on the scoresheet, as his team grabbed a goal in each half to deliver a 2-0 success at Portman Road.

Danny Cowley’s men withstood heavy first-half pressure but took the lead two minutes before the break through Dane Scarlett, and then could have had further goals before the interval.

Pompey continued to create openings after the restart, while restricting the Tractor Boys with a resilient defensive showing.

Swanson told how his team executed their game plan perfectly to book their place in the last 16 of the competition.

He told BBC Radio Solent: ‘It’s a good result. This is a tough place to come, but we want to progress in this competition so we’re delighted with the win.

‘They are a good side and they like to dominate the ball, but we knew our time would come.

‘We needed to set the traps and wait for our chances.

‘In the first half we showed that when we came through that and then had the best chances of the game.

The goal was pleasing at the end. ‘Denver (Hume) hooked it down the line and then JK (Koroma) was on to the ball.

‘Once I saw that I made the run and was then one on one with the goalie. It’s nice to score.

‘As it is in some games, we were under the cosh in the last 10 or 15.

‘But when you score like that it takes the pressure off, so I was delighted.’

Swanson made a strong impression when introduced off the bench by Cowley with 23 minutes remaining.

The 22-year-old was utilised in a central midfield impression and made some important defensive contributions, before streaking clear and scoring his second of the season deep in stoppage time.

The right-back revealed operating in the middle park is a role he is actually comfortable with, as he showed with his display.

Swanson added: ‘I’ve played there a few times and I’m familiar with the role.

