Due to a lack of game time for the Blues, reports had suggested his parent club Arsenal were looking to cut-short his time on the south coast with a view of finding him more game time.

But both the 19-year-old and Danny Cowley have rubbished that talk, with the latter explaining how the Gunners have been pleased with his progress under his stewardship.

Azeez is yet to complete a 90 minutes in royal blue and has only made three appearances since his summer loan signing - one being in yesterday’s 1-0 FA Cup victory over Harrow Borough.

This included a run of eight matches where he failed to register a minute on the field between his two league features.

And the north London hotshot explained how he is in regular contact with his parent club regarding his progress, but revealed how he doesn’t need smothering by Arsenal.

Speaking to The News, Azeez said: ‘Rumours are rumours, while I’m here I want to give my best and try to help the team to progress while being a good teammate.

‘As a person I’m always thinking about things, but while I’m here and whether I’m playing or not I always make sure my attitude stays the same to give the best for my team and my family.

Pompey midfielder Miguel Azeez has described recent speculation surrounding his future as ‘rumours’ after making only his second start for the club. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I make sure I’m not a negative person around the training ground if I’m not playing, but when I get the opportunity I’ll make sure I’ll take it.

‘They (Arsenal) just ask me how things are going to make sure that I’m developing well and that my attitude stays the same and positive. There’s good communication between us.

‘I’m 19 years’ old now so I don’t need a babysitter, but I speak to them whenever I need them or when they want to check up on me. It’s not like every single day they’re calling me, but there’s a good understanding of when to get in touch and not.’