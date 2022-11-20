Arsenal signing silences doubts as Portsmouth breakthrough continues against Derby County

But the summer arrival from Arsenal admitted he’s still got a long way to go, as he adjusts to the intensity of life in the third tier.

Swanson started his fifth League One game on the spin in Friday’s 0-0 draw with Derby County, and his seventh consecutive start in all competitions.

The 22-year-old has impressed in that time, as he replaces the injured Joe Rafferty, and even grabbed an impressive maiden senior goal in the 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury.

Danny Cowley explained he felt patience was needed with the Londoner, as he moved into the world of senior football.

But Swanson has shown he can be relied on, with the right-back believing he’s showing Pompey fans his potential.

He said: ‘That’s five on the bounce now and I’m really enjoying it.

‘I’m enjoying every minute and I’m trying to get better.

Zak Swanson.

‘It’s new for me getting league games and playing with experienced players.

‘I feel that I’m doing well now though and I need to continue to keep my place in the side.

‘I’m playing well, but I always feel I can get better.

‘I feel I can be more involved in the attacking side of the game, while staying on top defensively.

‘But I also feel I can help provide the qualities to help us win games.

‘I’m young and I’ve not played the games of some of the others.‘But I’m learning every day and learning from all the other experienced players around us, which makes my life easier.’

Although content with how his first five months have gone at Pompey, Swanson is honest enough to admit he’s still a work in progress.

Playing three games in eight days ia s new experience, with the third tier bringing a variety of different challenges.

Swanson added: ‘I’ve think I’ve shown I can perform, but there’s still a lot to learn and I think I can get better.

‘The competitive side of things is different and the 90 minutes seems to go so quick.

‘It’s difficult and there is the turnaround in games, playing every couple of days,

‘That’s something I haven’t experienced before, I’ve never played Saturday-Tuesday consistently like I have the past few weeks.

‘I’m really enjoying it though, having the turnaround and playing different types of games..

‘I’ve played Papa John’s games and into the league now and every game is different.

‘That’s what this league brings. One game it’s a side like Derby and then it can be smaller clubs. It’s a good experience.’