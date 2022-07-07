Arsenal youngster Miguel Azeez to put his Portsmouth and League One struggles behind him and move to La Liga

After failing to make a League One impact last season, the midfielder – who spent the first half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Fratton Park from Arsenal – is being heavily linked with another temporary move away from the Emirates. Only this time to the Spanish top flight.

La Liga new-boys Girona are reportedly leading the way to sign the 19-year-old.

However, it’s been claimed they’re not the only Spanish side interested, with two other unnamed clubs also in the running.

The England under-20 international is being allowed to gain further first-team experience away from the Gunners following his spell at the Blues last term.

However, the Premier League side will be hoping his latest stint away will be more successful than his temporary stay at Pompey.

Struggling to break into the side, despite Danny Cowley’s team’s indifferent start to the season, Azeez ended up featuring just 10 times for the Blues in all competitions.

Meanwhile, only two of those appearances resulted in full 90-minute outings in League One.

That lack of game time, plus manager Danny Cowley’s wish to freshen up his options in the January transfer window, saw the teenager promptly return to the Emirates Stadium.

Back in north London, the youngster returned to Premier League 2 duty with Arsenal’s under-23s.

He was unable to force his way into manager Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans, making the bench on four occasions but without making an appearance.