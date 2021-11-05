Arsenal's Miguel Azeez to start? Louis Thompson to continue? Academy youngsters to feature? Portsmouth's predicted FA Cup line-up
Pompey turn their attentions to FA Cup action this weekend.
Danny Cowley has indicated he will put out a strong side against Harrow Borough in the first round at Fratton Park, but has also indicated he has a few as 16 fully-fit senior squad members. With nine subs named in the FA Cup, here’s how we think he could line up.
Designed with Pompey fans in mind
