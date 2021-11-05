Arsenal's Miguel Azeez to start? Louis Thompson to continue? Academy youngsters to feature? Portsmouth's predicted FA Cup line-up

Pompey turn their attentions to FA Cup action this weekend.

By Jordan Cross
Friday, 5th November 2021, 4:00 pm
The Blues take on Harrow Borough in the first round. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Danny Cowley has indicated he will put out a strong side against Harrow Borough in the first round at Fratton Park, but has also indicated he has a few as 16 fully-fit senior squad members. With nine subs named in the FA Cup, here’s how we think he could line up.

Mahlon Romeo
Sean Raggett
Connor Ogilvie
Lee Brown
Joe Morrell
Shaun Williams
Marcus Harness
Miguel Azeez
Ronan Curtis
John Marquis
Alex Bass
Kieron Freeman
Izzy Kaba
Harry Jewitt-White
Louis Thompson
Michael Jacobs
Reeco Hackett
George Hirst
Gassan Ahadme
