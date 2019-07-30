Ashley Brown and Phil Sandys have been selected to represent the Pompey Supporters’ Trust on the Portsmouth FC Heritage and Advisory Board for the 2019-20 season.

The duo will join Clare Martin in the position of promoting and reflecting the interests of fans, stakeholders and the wider community with owners Tornante.

Ashley Brown

They replace Donald Vass and Simon Colebrook, who spent one and two years respectively on the board.

This season will be Martin’s third year as a representative.

Brown, who had two spells as Trust chairman before stepping down in 2017, said he was looking forward to engaging with the Blues as a representative of the fans.

He told the Pompey Supporters’ Trust website: ‘I’m pleased to be joining the HAB and to represent Pompey fans in discussions with the club board and execs.

‘I believe effective supporter consultation is a key element to the future success of our club.’

Vass, who has been a Trust board member since 2016, said he felt pride in being part of such an important body.

He said: ‘I am very proud to have been elected and am looking forward to working alongside the other HAB members to ensure that honest, open dialogue is maintained between the club and supporters.’

Each year the Trust selects three representatives to the Heritage and Advisory Board.

It was set up as part of the sale of the club to Tornante in 2017.

Departing Colebrook told the Trust website: ‘I decided at the end of last season that it was time for another person to step into the Heritage and Advisory Board role, so that other voices can put forward the concerns of fans and also participate in the discussion and consultation on the future of the club.

‘I am grateful to my colleagues in choosing me to represent the Trust. It has been a privilege to be able to represent fans in discussions with the club, Tornante and the Eisner family.’

Vass adeed: ‘The PST is putting forward three fantastic representatives this year, and I know Phil, Ashley and Clare will continue to speak up on behalf of Pompey fans in these important meetings, ensuring supporters have a voice at the top table of our club.’