Despite Pompey's head coach having a reduced budget compared to what Kenny Jackett had to work with before the much-maligned salary cap that was scrapped midway through last season, he’s confident he can work his magic in the summer transfer market.

Cowley's outlined his plans for how he's going to compile a squad capable of League One promotion. A blend of established third-tier performers, youngsters on an upward curve and some experience is the recipe he's identified for success.

As things stand, there likely won’t be any substantial sums paid as Pompey did for the likes of John Marquis, Marcus Harness and Ellis Harrison two summers ago.

Freebies are most probable, supplemented by loan deals from the Premier League and Championship. The odd fee here and there might be paid if Cowley sees it worthwhile.

Perhaps it might not be regarded as the most glamorous way of recruiting, but it can be effective if you can get it right – as proven by play-off winners Blackpool this season.

And, to be fair, forking out fees hasn't exactly reaped rewards in recent seasons.

Pompey paid fees for Anton Walkes, left, John Marquis, centre, and Bryn Morris.

Since returning to League One in 2017, the Blues have stumped up fees for 12 players (not including recent arrival Liam Vincent).

Yet the majority who have arrived for cash have either left for nothing or their values have decreased.

Of the 12, only Ronan Curtis would make a guaranteed profit.

After Jackett took over the driving seat from Paul Cook in the summer of 2018, Pompey splashed out on four fresh faces – Brett Pitman, Luke McGee, Oli Hawkins and Dion Donohue.

All were released at the end of their respective deals.

Twelve months later, Curtis was snapped up for around £100,000 from Derry City. That's proven to be a bargain and that figure will increase manifold should he be sold to the Championship as expected.

Pompey also paid money to Tottenham for Anton Walkes in the same window. The utility man failed to sparkle, however, and the Blues might have felt a tad fortunate to accrue around what they paid for him when he was flogged to Atlanta United.

In January 2019, Andy Cannon and Bryn Morris were bought from Rochdale and Shrewsbury respectively, both with an eye on the future. The pair have just been let go for nothing.

It was the summer window of 2019 when Jackett was provided with a war chest following sales of Jamal Lowe and Matt Clarke.

The big-hitting arrival was Marquis for £1m from Doncaster, which was met by widespread praise by supporters.

While the forward's record of 32 goals in 97 outings isn't a bad one, all-round performances have left something to be desired. With a year left on his deal, his value has reduced markedly.

Meanwhile, Pompey paid circa £425,000 to Ipswich for Harrison, whose price tag has also likely decreased after bagging 16 times in 60 games.

Harness remains a curious one, with the Blues stumping up somewhere in the region of £700,000 from Burton.

The winger has an abundance of natural ability and is better than League One level on his day – yet has lacked consistency for long periods.

Still, the potential is there for a club to perhaps take a gamble, especially if he hit a sustained run of form. Should that happen, he'd net a decent profit.

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild was another January signing brought in as a mid-to-long-term project.

So far, the forward's playing just once for the Blues and has plenty to prove, otherwise he’ll be the next to go for nothing at the end of his deal in 2022.

Finally, Callum Johnson was the only player the Blues paid money for last summer for around £75,000 according to Jackett.

The right-back had a solid maiden campaign at PO4 and his price tag may increase if he builds on it in the upcoming campaign.

In contrast, free agents such as Nathan Thompson, Craig MacGillivray, Tom Naylor, Lee Brown, Ryan Williams and Sean Raggett have or were all proven regular and reliable recruits.