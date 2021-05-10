The Blues’ 1-0 loss to Accrington on Sunday saw them surrender their spot in the play-offs to Oxford United.

It means Pompey are confined to the third tier for a fifth successive campaign.

Still, Danny Cowley has now been appointed head coach on a permanent basis and is now tasked with guiding the Blues back to the Championship.

Big decisions must be made and we’ve taken a look at every permanent player at Fratton Park – including those whose contracts are coming to a close – and assessed what it means for Pompey heading into the 2021-22 season.

Craig MacGillivray Wrestled back the No1 spot and end the term as The News/ Sports Mail Player of the Season. Out of contract and wants to stay having settled in the area. Much might depend if the Cowleys believe the Scot's distribution qualities meet their standards. Won't settle to being second choice again.

Alex Bass Not been the most straightforward place for the academy graduate after losing his starting spot before being sidelined with a broken leg since January bar outing on emergency loan. Bass has two years left on his contract, is highly rated and will be hoping to win back the No1 spot in pre-season.

Callum Johnson Had a decent maiden season after arriving from Accrington last summer, scoring once in 47 games. Tied down for another year, Johnson will be hoping to build on that and can improve certain aspects.

Haji Mnoga Played nine times this season and set to have a clause in his contract triggered to remain for an additional 12 months. A loan spell away from Fratton Park next term could prove hugely beneficial.