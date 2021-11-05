Pompey forward Reeco Hackett

The Blues attacker is enjoying the best period of his time at PO4, after arriving from National League Bromley at the start of 2020.

Hackett was on the scoresheet for the third time this season, in the 1-1 draw with Cheltenham Town on Tuesday night.

That’s come amid 17 appearances and nine starts for Danny Cowley’s side this term - with three full appearances arriving on the spin.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hackett’s time at Pompey has been completely rejuvenated with just one previous start arriving, and the 23-year-old spending last season out on loan at Bromley and Southend.

There is the prospect of the former Charlton man being one of 12 senior players whose contracts come to a close at the end of this term, however.

But Hackett isn’t letting that distract from more pressing matters.

He said: ‘It’s way too early (to talk about contracts).

‘It’s not something on my mind at all, right now.

‘I’m playing my football, enjoying my football and whatever happens will happen.

‘We have to focus on what is in front of us and getting on a run.

‘Enjoying my football is what I’m doing at the moment.

‘I’ve always said as long as I’m out there I’m happy.

‘Any job the manager wants me to do, I’ll do it to the best of my ability.

‘Anywhere in the attacking third I’m comfortable. I don’t necessarily have a preference. I just appreciate the opportunity in front of me.

‘It’s about me maintaining, keep giving everything and giving my best with the performances.’

Hackett’s renaissance under Cowley, has partly arrived through the Pompey boss’ appreciation of the player’s ability to take on and execute instructions accurately.

His football intelligence is something which has come to the fore this term, but the former Dagenham played down that side of his game.

He said: ‘At the end of the day he’s the manager - and we’re supposed to do what he says. Perhaps I’m just good at doing what he says!

‘When you’re asked to do something by the manager, you have to do it to the best of your ability. That’s just what I try to do every time I play.’

Designed with Pompey fans in mind