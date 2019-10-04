Have your say

Ryan Williams has not been called up for international duty with Australia.

The Pompey winger isn’t included in the Socceroos’ 23-mans squad for forthcoming World Cup 2022 qualifiers against Nepal (October 10) and Chinese Taipei (October 15).

Williams made his Australia bow when coming on as a substitute against South Korea in June.

But having recently recovered from a hip injury, the ex-Rotherham man isn’t required for his country.

Ronan Curtis (Republic of Ireland), Craig MacGillivray (Scotland) and Ross McCrorie (Scotland under-21s) have all be selected for their respective nations.

Pompey were braced for Williams’ call-up, which would have made four players unavailable for the League One clash against Gillingham on Saturday, October 12 as well as the Leasing.com Trophy game at Oxford on Tuesday.

Boss Kenny Jackett will make a decision on whether he postpones the Gills game after tomorrow’s trip to Doncaster, although he wants to fulfil the fixture.