Average ratings: How Portsmouth's players have performed so far this season as former Norwich City defender and Manchester City starlet make marks

The second international break of the season provides a perfect opportunity to reflect on the opening two months of the campaign.

By sam cox
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 6:13 pm

Pompey wouldn’t have wanted the two week break to come round so quickly after they ended a dismal winless run with victory over Sunderland.

Prior to washing the Black Cats away in torrential rain, Danny Cowley’s side endured a horrific eight game streak which included defeats to Cambridge and Burton.

Despite such a run, a few players still performed consistently while others struggled to produce their best.

Click through to see the average ratings of the Blues squad so far this season.

1. There's been some consistent performers so far this season

Here's how the Pompey players have ranked from low to high.

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales

2. 14 - Gassan Ahadme 5.8

Ahadme hasn't featured for the first team since his appearance in the Papa John's defeat to AFC Wimbledon in early September. Despite showing signs of promise during the opening fixtures of the season, it appears it'll take him time to adapt to League One football.

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

3. 13 -Reeco Hackett 6.2

Hackett has somewhat grown into prominence in recent weeks. He netted a sublime free-kick in the defeat to Burton then performed will in the 4-0 rout over Sunderland, and will be hoping for me opportunities to impress,

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

4. 12 - John Marquis 6.3

Prior to his brace against the Black Cats, Marquis struggled in front of goal. However, Danny Cowley persevered with the former Doncaster man and will hope his faith will be restored after the international break.

Photo: The News

Photo Sales
Norwich CityPortsmouthManchester CityPompeySunderland
Next Page
Page 1 of 4