Pompey wouldn’t have wanted the two week break to come round so quickly after they ended a dismal winless run with victory over Sunderland.
Prior to washing the Black Cats away in torrential rain, Danny Cowley’s side endured a horrific eight game streak which included defeats to Cambridge and Burton.
Despite such a run, a few players still performed consistently while others struggled to produce their best.
Photo: Jason Brown
2. 14 - Gassan Ahadme 5.8
Ahadme hasn't featured for the first team since his appearance in the Papa John's defeat to AFC Wimbledon in early September. Despite showing signs of promise during the opening fixtures of the season, it appears it'll take him time to adapt to League One football.
Photo: JPIMedia
3. 13 -Reeco Hackett 6.2
Hackett has somewhat grown into prominence in recent weeks. He netted a sublime free-kick in the defeat to Burton then performed will in the 4-0 rout over Sunderland, and will be hoping for me opportunities to impress,
Photo: JPIMedia
4. 12 - John Marquis 6.3
Prior to his brace against the Black Cats, Marquis struggled in front of goal. However, Danny Cowley persevered with the former Doncaster man and will hope his faith will be restored after the international break.
Photo: The News