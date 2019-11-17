Have your say

Avram Grant, Harry Redknapp and Paul Cook were among those who paid tribute to John Jenkins on his 100th birthday.

A party was held at Fratton Park on Saturday night to mark the D-Day veteran’s landmark occasion.

The many present included Milan Mandaric, Iain McInnes, Andy Awford, Alan Knight and Ray Crawford.

And there was also a surprise video for Jenkins, who was shown birthday messages delivered by a host of instantly recognisable faces who have worked with the popular Fratton Park boardroom ambassador.

The nine-minute video included warm words from present and past Fratton Park bosses Kenny Jackett, Grant, Redknapp, Michael Appleton, Tony Adams, Steve Cotterill and Cook.

There were also messages from Linvoy Primus, Pedro Mendes, Svetoslav Todorov, Tom Naylor, Ricardo Rocha, Ben Close, Lee Bradbury, Gary O’Neil. Johnny Ertl, Michael Eisner, Peter Storey, Fred Dinenage, Liam Richardson and Ian Foster.

Former Pompey chairman Milan Mandaric were among those present at John Jenkins' 100th birthday party

And even legendary commentator John Motson featured in the broadcast.

Jenkins, who joked he would see everyone again at his 200th birthday, was particularly surprised to see his friend Mandaric present.

The ex-Pompey owner had flown into the country especially for the occasion, before departing on Sunday afternoon.