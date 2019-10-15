Have your say

Fans have been having their say on Pompey’s current style of football.

In the latest episode of Pompey Talk, chief sports writer Neil Allen admitted the Blues ‘were awful to watch at the moment’ as the Fratton Park outfit’s early-season struggles continue.

It’s a honest assessment that apparently rings true with many Pompey fans – and many contacted us via our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News to vent their frustration on what they are presently seeing on the pitch by the Blues.

Here’s a selection of views that were shared with us...

Paul Lennard: When u play boring football the only thing that matters is results.

And when you stop getting results you are left with nothing.

Dean Johns: It’s beyond awful. Boring. Uninspiring.

Adrian Timms: Everyone can see it apart from the owners and the manager.

Alan Valler: As my 8-year-old son said at his second ever game at FP ‘I came here to have fun, not be bored’. Piercing insight from such a young lad. I could not have put it better myself.

Phil Turvey: The Barker days were much worse. Then again, we had much worse players and a smaller budget.

Our midfield of Naylor and Close often spent time deeper than Burgess and Raggett.

They’re used as another defensive screen, not as an attacking platform.

Matt Moyle: Couldn’t agree more, it really is painful to watch and tbh a waste of £26 a ticket and a Saturday afternoon or Tuesday night.

Colin Stevens: They, as the owners know only too well, are in the entertainment industry.

If this was a theatre play it would have closed weeks ago.

It's so boring and nowhere near entertainment I've given up going, given up listening to the commentary and turned off the goal alerts.

Watching paint dry while decorating became interesting again.

Sean Hewitt: 13 points from a possible 30 clearly speaks volumes. It clearly and quite simply is not good enough.

I’m afraid that the buck stops with the manager who clearly is not getting the best out of his players or playing to their strengths up front.

Something needs to drastically change but i fear that it won’t.

Robert Myers: Marquis, Harness, Pitman, Evans, Harrison, Curtis (I could go on) all have a pedigree of being able to create chances or score goals.

Either the pattern of play, the team structure or lack of motivation must be the issue. That rests solely with one man!

Tony Fardy: Even with a free ticket I wanted my money back on Saturday!