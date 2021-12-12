And the Fratton faithful have taken to Twitter to express their feelings regarding the success.

There was a number of talking points including Miguel Azeez, a play-off push, and Danny Cowley.

Scroll down to see the best of the posts online:

@mark11s: Azeez's best game for me. Still let themselves down in the final 3rd too much. #Pompey

@HazzaTWood96: A 2-0 home victory against Morecambe, great to see Harness adding to his tally and congrats to Ogilvie on getting his first goal which was the first header for Pompey this season, we had to stand firm and we got the win in the end, happy with this, PUP!

@carlpoore1: Great to see they stuck by Cowley when going through bad patch of winning 1 in 11 just after start of season. Fair play

There was much up for debate on Twitter following Pompey’s victory over Morecambe yesterday. Picture: Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages

@danieledmunds4: Putting it out there I thought the ref had a good game today for a change at fratton #Pompey

@lukehookings: Good solid win today, wasn’t the greatest watch ever but a win is the most important thing, defensively solid bar the odd lapse of concentration, thought Curtis worked his socks off and put in a good shift and Harness continues to show why he is our star man at the moment

@MikePompey: Ogilvie deserved that man of the match. Has grown on me the last few matches, he also has pompey's first headed goal from a corner this season.. Good win, now on to Wimbledon where we need a win, as our season starts to get challenging, with us playing teams above us!

@peadubya66: Good all round team performance. Another clean sheet, best games so far for Freeman & Azeez. If the club can strengthen in January then Play Offs achievable. Many top 6 sides still to visit Fratton.