Certainly Kieron Freeman knows the importance of continuing to plug away for first-team involvement when disappointingly consigned to a fringe player role.

Last month’s trip to Lincoln marked a surprise recall for the 29-year-old as Danny Cowley restored a back three system which previously had mixed results.

Freeman had been a member of a Blues backline which conceded 16 goals in seven matches from September to mid-October.

This saw the summer signing fall down the pecking order, with Mahlon Romeo preferred at right-back and Connor Ogilvie’s injury return allowing reverting to a back four.

Yet with further injuries and suspensions plaguing the Blues, Freeman was again called upon at Sincil Bank for a 3-0 success.

Since then, he has played a big part in the club’s recent watertight defensive record, with three clean sheets in their last four outings.

Speaking to The News, Freemansaid: ‘Everyone sees the starting line-up and the team, but there’s a lot more that goes into it.

Pompey defender Kieron Freeman has kept three clean sheets in his last four Blues appearances. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘You’ve got to graft to try to get in the team and then stay in the team.

‘When the team starts winning games you can’t really push yourself into the team in that sense.

‘You need to be there for your team-mates and be ready when you’re called upon – that’s the responsibility of being a footballer.’

The 29-year-old made his 19th appearance of the season in Tuesday night’s goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

He was rarely flustered by the Owls front-line as he expertly marshalled the Blues defence at Fratton Park.

And he has detailed how his versatility may help cement his place in the team.

He added: ‘(By) winning games and keeping clean sheets. I’ve played numerous positions over the years so it’s nothing new to me in that sense. It’s just about doing the best I can do for the team.

‘The team were winning games and we had a bad spell when I first started playing in the three, now the team have started winning again.’