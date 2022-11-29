News you can trust since 1877
England player ratings from their 3-0 victory over Wales in the World Cup.

Back to his best…not quite up to his high standards…a nuisance to the Welsh defence: England player ratings from 3-0 World Cup triumph over Wales - in pictures

England advanced to the knockout stages of the World Cup after a dominant victory over Wales.

By Pepe Lacey
32 minutes ago
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 9:29pm

Check out our player ratings from the Three Lions’ 3-0 triumph in their final Group B game.

1. Jordan Pickford - 7

Maintained England’s impressive clean sheet record against the Welsh. He was only called into action after a deflected shot off of Harry Maguire in the second half.

Photo: Francois Nel

2. Kyle Walker - 6

(Replaced by Trent Alexander-Arnold on 57 minutes) Didn’t really make much of an impact but very important minutes in his comeback from injury.

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

3. John Stones - 7

His partnership with Harry Maguire is vital for England with the pair keeping their second clean sheet of the tournament to date.

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

4. Harry Maguire - 7

Had his critics ahead of the World Cup but has silenced them after another strong performance this evening. He made a few runs forward but had a shot way-wide in the first half.

Photo: Justin Setterfield

WalesEngland