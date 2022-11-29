England advanced to the knockout stages of the World Cup after a dominant victory over Wales.
Check out our player ratings from the Three Lions’ 3-0 triumph in their final Group B game.
1. Jordan Pickford - 7
Maintained England’s impressive clean sheet record against the Welsh. He was only called into action after a deflected shot off of Harry Maguire in the second half.
Photo: Francois Nel
2. Kyle Walker - 6
(Replaced by Trent Alexander-Arnold on 57 minutes) Didn’t really make much of an impact but very important minutes in his comeback from injury.
Photo: Laurence Griffiths
3. John Stones - 7
His partnership with Harry Maguire is vital for England with the pair keeping their second clean sheet of the tournament to date.
Photo: Laurence Griffiths
4. Harry Maguire - 7
Had his critics ahead of the World Cup but has silenced them after another strong performance this evening. He made a few runs forward but had a shot way-wide in the first half.
Photo: Justin Setterfield