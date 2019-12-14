Back to moaning about football... Why can't Downing get a game? - What the fans said about Accrington 4 Portsmouth 1

Pompey slipped to a disastrous 4-1 defeat at Accrington - and it was no surprise to see Blues fans quick to criticise the team and Kenny Jackett.

Here's a selection of what supporters had to say about the loss at the Crown Ground.

Ian Leach - Good to see everyone has stopped moaning about the election and are back to moaning about football #moaning #football

Ian Darke - Manager and recruitment dept at Pompey need to explain how summer signing Downing can’t get a game when whole defence is unavailable. Decided to weaken midfield and defence by moving Naylor back. Day to forget.

Chris Overthrow - No excuses for this. Players have not been playing with even half the effort of Accrington. Changes may have had an impact and makeshift defence isn't helpful but that's no excuse for this scoreline.

John Tucker - Why disrupt midfield and play Naylor at the back when he has Downing? Even if Downing is shot of confidence has to better. Also now what has that done to Downing?

Portsmouth's finest - Pompey handing out early Christmas presents, hardly surprising though, two cdms that offer no cover what so ever, we move on.

Rob Morris - Can we discuss Brexit instead?

Pompey 257 - A bad day but results went our way still only 3 points off the playoffs Ipswich lose again #Pompey

Jack Lee - Whenever I see “Jackett has made X amount of changes” I think, ah yes here comes a loss for Pompey.

Gerry Spraggs - Time to change the manager

Robert Holmes - Sorry Kenny we've had enough.

Sam Wheaty - Lost after how many games. Had a complete different back 4 as well. Get a grip. PUP

Have your say here