At Oxford United, Bradley Lethbridge opened his Pompey goal account.

Now Potters Bar Town offer the next challenge, as the teenage striker resumes commitments with Bognor.

On Tuesday evening, the Gosport youngster crowned his third Blues first-team outing by netting in the 2-2 Kassam Stadium draw in the Leasing.com Trophy.

The accomplishment also saw Lethbridge thrust into the spotlight provided by post-match media interviews.

Yet on Saturday, he returns to Nyewood Lane for Isthmian League premier division loan action with Jack Pearce’s non-leaguers.

His Pompey impact, however, will not fade – and has left a favourable impression on assistant boss Joe Gallen.

Bradley Lethbridge celebrates his maiden Pompey goal during the 2-2 draw with Oxford United in the Leasing.com Trophy. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

‘Bradley scored at Oxford – and the number nine has to score,’ said Gallen.

‘Of course you are looking for a bit more, but there have to be a certain amount of goals for that role.

‘I thought he made some very good runs down the side and showed good timing as well. Like any number nine, we’re looking for that player to stretch and get behind teams at the right moment.

‘They must stick their backside into the centre-half and get hold of the ball, make it stick, retain possession, especially when you are defending for long periods and the ball then gets played forward.

'The number nine must get a hold of that ball to bring the team up and out, start building the counter-attack. I thought Bradley did that pretty well, too.

‘Bradley has a lot to offer. He’s a good size and needs to make sure his fitness level is right. It’s a tough job up front, there’s a lot of springing, heading the ball, and you need to be super fit.

‘Like all players, there’s something to work on.

‘He has to make sure he is able to sprint, recover, sprint, recover for 90 minutes. That’s the job.’

Letbridge has scored once in seven matches for the Rocks this season.

Last term, the 18-year-old netted 12 times in 38 appearances during another Nyewood Lane loan spell.

Gallen added: ‘It's great when any local person plays in anyone’s first team, the fans really like that.

‘Then for a centre-forward to get his first goal, he must be feeling good about himself.’