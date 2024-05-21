4 . Pompey 0 Blackpool 4 (November 25, 2023)

It’s a funny one, a bit of a stand-out moment. We had lost 4-0 at Fratton Park and it felt like an opportunity for the fans to turn on us - yet they didn’t.I remember going around the ground clapping at the end and a good few fans had stayed. They were clapping, singing their songs and I thought “Right, this is happening, we are doing this”. These people were actually clapping us off after a heavy home defeat!1/2 Photo: Jason Brown