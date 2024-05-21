The dependable right-back totalled 68 appearances during two Fratton Park seasons after arriving under Danny Cowley in July 2022.
Here he talks us through his five favourite Blues matches – and explains why...
1. Portsmouth defender Joe Rafferty (17) Portsmouth promoted during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Barnsley at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 16 April 2024.
Joe Rafferty after the 3-2 success over Barnsley which clinched promotion - and the League One title. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown
2. Barnsley 2 Pompey 3 (September 19, 2023)
I remember being in the Oakwell tunnel before the game and a few of us were getting a bit agitated because Barnsley took the mickey coming out of their dressing room, turning up a bit late.From that moment, I thought “Right let’s kick on and do this now” - and we did. Their behaviour motivated us.1/2 Photo: Jason Brown
3. Barnsley 2 Pompey 3 (September 19, 2023)
Cont...That first half was absolutely brilliant, probably the best football we’ve played this season, everything fell into place as we went in 3-0 up.The second half we camped in and really had to dig deep, so two very different performances in one match.2/2 Photo: Jason Brown
4. Pompey 0 Blackpool 4 (November 25, 2023)
It’s a funny one, a bit of a stand-out moment. We had lost 4-0 at Fratton Park and it felt like an opportunity for the fans to turn on us - yet they didn’t.I remember going around the ground clapping at the end and a good few fans had stayed. They were clapping, singing their songs and I thought “Right, this is happening, we are doing this”. These people were actually clapping us off after a heavy home defeat!1/2 Photo: Jason Brown
