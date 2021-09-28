Badly at fault... sparks concerns....made few in-roads - read Neil Allen's Portsmouth ratings from weak Burton Albion loss

Here’s how chief sports writer Neil Allen saw things at the Pirelli Stadium. Do you agree with his ratings?
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.
You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.
1. Gavin Bazunu
Called upon to make several saves and keep Pompey in it for as long as possible - 7
Photo: The News
2. Mahlon Romeo
Some real driving runs in the first half and bright again for Blues - 7
Photo: The News
3. Kieron Freeman
Tried to give Blues impetus from the back and ultimately sacrificed for tactical change - 6
Photo: JPIMedia
4. Sean Raggett
Dominate aerially but does spark concerns when offered too much of the ball - 7 BOOKED
Photo: The News