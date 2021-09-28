Badly at fault... sparks concerns....made few in-roads - read Neil Allen's Portsmouth ratings from weak Burton Albion loss

Here’s how chief sports writer Neil Allen saw things at the Pirelli Stadium. Do you agree with his ratings?

1. Gavin Bazunu Called upon to make several saves and keep Pompey in it for as long as possible - 7 Photo: The News Photo Sales

2. Mahlon Romeo Some real driving runs in the first half and bright again for Blues - 7 Photo: The News Photo Sales

3. Kieron Freeman Tried to give Blues impetus from the back and ultimately sacrificed for tactical change - 6 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Sean Raggett Dominate aerially but does spark concerns when offered too much of the ball - 7 BOOKED Photo: The News Photo Sales