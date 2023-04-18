Pompey forward Reeco Hackett has made 43 appearances in all competitions this season

The forward has described his performances in the Blues shirt as ‘bang average’. He also admitted his standards have fallen well short of what he expects of himself.

The 25-year-old has featured 43 times for the Fratton Park side this term – a run of games that has produced six goals and one assist. But just like ninth-placed Pompey, the former Bromley ace has struggled for consistency.

He’s made just 11 starts under both Danny Cowley and more recently John Mousinho. Only once has he strung three consecutive League One starts together, while three goals and that solitary assist is his only return in the third-tier to date.

Hackett clearly has much to do to convince the Fratton faithful that he can be a key play for the club going forward.

However, no-one is as disappointed with his efforts this season than himself.

Speaking to BBC Solent ahead of tonight’s Oxford game, the Pompey man said: ‘Not great’, when asked how he felt his form had been this season.

‘I haven't really played as much as I would've liked.

‘When I've played, I haven't been amazing. I haven't had a run of games, probably too many little injuries, not scored enough goals. Yeah, it's been bang average.’

He added: 'Maybe sometimes I try and do different things, maybe be a bit safe, probably trying too hard because you want to stay in the team team, trying too hard to keep the fans happy.

'There’s many factors that come into it but ultimately it's down to me to do it on the pitch.

'To my standards, I probably haven’t done as well as I'd have liked to do but at the same time, I'd definitely like to play more football.'

Six of Hackett’s 11 league starts to date have come under Mousinho.

The former Southend loanee was named in the starting XI for the drab 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury on Saturday but was replaced by Dane Scarlett on 65 minutes.

With four games left of the season, the Londoner will be keen to add to that tally. Then, in May, there’ll be talks about what the future holds.

And for Hackett, it’s all about getting more game time under his belt.

When asked about his future, he said: 'No I haven't (held talks about what the future holds) but I'm sure there'll be conversations in the coming weeks.

'100-per-cent I want to play football. Ultimately, I haven't played enough, I haven't played enough since I've been here.

'I definitely want to play more football.’

Hackett penned a new two-year contract with Pompey last May.