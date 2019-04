The Blues won 5-4 on penalties after the final had ended 2-2 following extra-time against League One promotion rivals Sunderland at Wembley. Huge numbers of supporters from both teams descended on the national stadium, with the official attendance 85,021. Check out how that rated in terms of numbers at some of the biggest grounds across Europe this weekend.

Portsmouth v Sunderland - Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley The 85,021 fans in attendance at Wembley for the Checkatrade Trophy final made it the highest attended football fixture in Britain over the weekend. It also set a new record for supporters at a match in the competition.

Borussia Dortmund v Wolfsburg Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are famed for attracting large crowds at their Signal Iduna Park home. This weekend was no exception with 81,365 in attendance for the 2-0 victory over Wolfsburg.

Manchester United v Watford Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won his first game in permanent charge of Man United 2-0 against Watford. There were 74,543 in the stands at Old Trafford to watch the win - making it the highest attended British league match this weekend.

Celtic v Rangers The eagerly anticipated Old Firm derby was watched by 58,731. Neil Lennon's Celtic ran out 2-1 winners over ten-man Rangers to edge ever closer to lifting the Scottish Premiership title.

