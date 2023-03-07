News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Barnsley 3-1 Portsmouth LIVE: Hosts net third as Cole taps in from close range

Pompey make the trip to play-off rivals Barnsley this evening.

By Pepe Lacey
31 minutes ago
Barnsley v Pompey LIVE.
Barnsley v Pompey LIVE.
Barnsley v Pompey LIVE.

The Blues go into the contest at Oakwell in red-hot form, winning four of their last five contests in League One.

In fact, since John Mousinho’s arrival in January, his side have picked up maximum points in six of his 10 games in charge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Tykes made the visit to Fratton Park in February in what was the head coach’s fourth fixture in the hot seat, with the two sides drawing 1-1 at PO4.

The Blues will be without Ronan Curtis, who joins Clark Robertson, Jayden Reid, Marlon Pack and Zak Swanson in the treatment room.

Most Popular

The game could come too soon for Jay Mingi, while Tom Lowery completed his comeback from a hamstring injury in Saturday's 1-0 win over Cambridge.

You can follow all the action from Oakwell with build-up, team news and video before live commentary from 7.45pm.

LIVE: Barnsley v Pompey

Show new updates

Add Jamal Lowe to that!

Pompey fans singing names of former players in the away end. So far I’ve heard Gary Roberts’, Gareth Evans’ and Stanley Aborah’s names all sung out.

90'

Into added time with five minutes added on.

85'

Time running out for Pompey if they want something from this. It doesn’t look likely though!

More changes for Barnsley as Cadden and Kane are replaced by Thomas and Larkeche.

80'

Barnsley break from the set-piece and Tedic finds himself through on goal but is offside.

80'

Pompey winner a corner after great trickery from Jacobs in the box.

78'

Phillips replaced by Benson for Barnsley.

74'

Triple change for Pompey as Tunnicliffe, Dale and Scarlett are replaced by Thompson, Pigott and Lane.

72’

Pompey break from a Barnsley set-piece and Tunnicliffe works a shot but is denied by Isted.

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
The BluesPompeyBarnsleyOakwellRonan CurtisFratton Park