Gerhard Struber admitted he’ll continue to trim his Barnsley squad amid Pompey's interest in Dimitri Cavare.

Kenny Jacket is plotting another raid on the Tykes after signing Cameron McGeehan on loan for the remainder of the season.

Cavare, who is a Guadeloupe international, has been identified as someone who can boost the Blues’ right-sided defensive options.

The full-back has featured just 11 times for Barnsley this campaign and hasn’t been included in their past 10 match-day squads.

He’s firmly slipped down the pecking order under Struber despite making 44 appearances when the Oakwell outfit achieved automatic promotion from League One last term.

And after already offloading one bit-part player in McGeehan, the recently-appointed Tykes manager will look to move more of his fringe players on during the transfer window. – one of which could be Cavare.

Dimitri Cavare in action for Barnsley. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Struber told the Barnsley Chronicle: ‘We have a good squad but we have some players who we speak with and it might be better to loan or sell them.

‘There has been interest in our players and there will be more.’

Pompey have so far signed McGeehan, Steve Seddon and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, while Anton Walkes moved to Atlanta United for an undisclosed fee on Thursday.