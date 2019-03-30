Have your say

Coventry did Pompey and their Checkatrade Trophy final opponents Sunderland a favour in the League One promotion race after they held Barnsley to a 2-2 draw at Oakwell.

The second-placed Tykes were handed the opportunity to extend their advantage over their nearest rivals for that second automatic promotion place.

And while they did that with a point at home to the Sky Blues – a draw that extends their unbeaten run to 20 games in the division – they failed to make the most of both the Blues and Black Cats’ pre-occupation with events at Wembley tomorrow.

Alex Mowatt handed the hosts the lead on nine minutes. But his opener was cancelled out by Jordy Hiwula just after the half-hour mark – the first goal Barnsley have conceded since February 16.

Daniel Stendel’s restored their advantage on 48 minutes through Cauley Woodrow, but once again the visitors drew level, this time through George Thomas.

The draw sees Barnsley move to 79 points with 40 games played.

That’s five points clear of third-placed Pompey, who have a game in hand, on 74.

Fourth-placed Sunderland are six points adrift of the automatic promotion places with three games in hand.

Charlton moved to within four points of the Blues and within three of Sunderland following a 1-0 win at home to bottom-of-the-table Bradford.

Lyle Taylor scored his 18th goal of the season on 19 minutes at The Valley as the in-form Addicks made it eight League One games without defeat.

Lee Bowyer’s side have played the same number of games as Pompey (39) but two more than Sunderland.

Doncaster Rovers strengthened their position in the top six with a 3-1 home win against Walsall.

John Marquis and Mallik Wilks put Donny 2-0 up within four minutes.

Josh Gordon reduced the deficit on 14 minutes, before Danny Andrew netted the hosts’ third goal on 39 minutes.

League leaders Luton extended their advantage at the top to seven points, and 12 clear of Pompey, with a 2-1 victory at Bristol Rovers.

James Collins and Luke Berry scored for the Hatters.

Jonson Clarke-Harris netted for the Gas.

