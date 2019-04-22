Have your say

Pompey’s stay in League One’s automatic promotion places proved a temporary one as Barnsley moved back up into second place with a 3-0 win at Plymouth.

The Blues saw themselves occupy a top-two place following their 2-1 victory over Coventry in the day's early kick-off.

Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel Picture Bruce Rollinson

Second-half goals from Tom Naylor and Brett Pitman cancelled out Jordy Hiwula’s ninth-minute opener and propelled Kenny Jackett’s side right up to behind leaders Luton in the table.

However, Pompey were soon replaced hours later as the Tykes made light work of the Pilgrims at Home Park.

Cauley Woodrow, Jacob Brown and Alex Mowatt all scored in a dominant first half for the Yorkshire outfit as they regained second place in the league table.

The win moves them on to 88 points – two clear of the Blues.

But with Pompey having played one game less, the promotion destiny of Jackett’s men rests in their own hands.

Like Pompey, Sunderland also have a game in hand on Barnsley.

However, they handed the initiative to the Blues following a 1-1 draw at play-off-chasing Peterborough.

Max Power thought he had scored a late winner for the Black Cats when he netted with just three minutes left on the clock – a result that would have seen Pompey drop back to fourth.

However, Sunderland’s joy was short-lived as Matt Godden scored for the Posh in injury-time to maintain their hopes of a promotion place.

Fifth-placed Charlton warmed up for the play-off semi-finals with a 4-0 win against Scunthorpe at The Valley.

Sixth-placed Doncaster Rovers entertain Accrington on Tuesday night, while leader Luton play host to AFC Wimbledon.