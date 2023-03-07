Good evening and welcome to Oakwell as Pompey take on Barnsley.

The Blues go into the contest at Oakwell in red-hot form, winning four of their last five contests in League One.

In fact, since John Mousinho’s arrival in January, his side have picked up maximum points in six of his 10 games in charge.

The Tykes made the visit to Fratton Park in February in what was the head coach’s fourth fixture in the hot seat, with the two sides drawing 1-1 at PO4.

The Blues will be without Ronan Curtis, who joins Clark Robertson, Jayden Reid, Marlon Pack and Zak Swanson in the treatment room.

The game could come too soon for Jay Mingi, while Tom Lowery completed his comeback from a hamstring injury in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Cambridge.