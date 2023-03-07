News you can trust since 1877
Barnsley v Portsmouth LIVE: Updates, build-up and team news as Blues make difficult trip to play-off rivals

Pompey make the trip to play-off rivals Barnsley this evening.

By Pepe Lacey
33 minutes ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 6:26pm
The Blues go into the contest at Oakwell in red-hot form, winning four of their last five contests in League One.

In fact, since John Mousinho’s arrival in January, his side have picked up maximum points in six of his 10 games in charge.

The Tykes made the visit to Fratton Park in February in what was the head coach’s fourth fixture in the hot seat, with the two sides drawing 1-1 at PO4.

The Blues will be without Ronan Curtis, who joins Clark Robertson, Jayden Reid, Marlon Pack and Zak Swanson in the treatment room.

The game could come too soon for Jay Mingi, while Tom Lowery completed his comeback from a hamstring injury in Saturday's 1-0 win over Cambridge.

You can follow all the action from Oakwell with build-up, team news and video before live commentary from 7.45pm.

LIVE: Barnsley v Pompey

Show new updates

Portsmouth team news

One change for Pompey tonight.

Predicted XI

Who do you believe will line-up for Pompey tonight?

Here’s how we think they could shape-up.

Predicted XI: Macey, Rafferty, Raggett, Towler, Ogilvie, Morrell, Tunnicliffe, Dale, Lowery, Jacobs, Bishop.

John Mousinho

John Mousinho pre-match thoughts.

An update on Jay Mingi.

John Mousinho on Pompey’s transfer stance.

Some pre-match reading.

Good evening!

Good evening and welcome to Oakwell as Pompey take on Barnsley.

