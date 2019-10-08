Have your say

Pompey fans have been having their say on the Leasing.com Trophy Southern Group B penalties win at Oxford.

The Blues ensured they topped the group and sealed a home tie in the last 32 with a 5-4 victory in the shoot-out after it had finished 2-2 in normal time.

Bradley Lethbridge grabbed his maiden senior Pompey goal in the first half to cancel out Matty Taylor’s opener.

Full-back Anton Walkes looked to have won it for the Blues five minutes from time, only for Rob Dickie to level late on.

But Pompey would clinch victory in their final group B fixture on penalties.

Gareth Evans, Ellis Harrison, Ryan Williams, Paul Downing and Brandon Haunstrup all struck from the spot as Kenny Jackett’s men edged it 5-4 in the shoot-out.

The Blues supporters were particularly pleased to see Lethbridge grabbed his first senior goal for the club.

And goalkeeper Alex Bass also received praise from the Fratton faithful following a standout showing.

Here’s how Pompey supporters reacted to the penalties victory on social media:

Lee Cooke - Well done lads

Shawn Woodward - Well done Blues and Bass made some great saves, watch out MacGillivray

David Leng - So pleased for Lethbridge!

Lin Warner - Well done fellas. 🙌🏻

Mick Little - Win the group, home draw in knockout stage PUP

Spencer Calvert - Great pens and a Bass save

Harry Wood - We needed a penalty shootout to do it but we’ve done it, we’ve topped our group in the EFL Trophy after beating Oxford on penalties and we keep our winning run going - even though it was after 90 minutes in a penalty shootout.

Now we move on to Gillingham back at home in the league on Saturday where I hope we’ll make it three wins from three in the league.

But it won’t be easy as Gillingham are one of our bogey teams in recent seasons, but we’ll see what happens come Saturday, PUP!