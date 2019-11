Alex Bass starts in goal for Pompey against Southend tonigh after Craig MacGilliray picked up an injury in training.

The first-choice keeper is ruled out with a slight knock and hands the academy graduate an opportunity of a third Football League appearance. Ellis Harrison also comes in for Gareth Evans as Kenny Jackett employs a 4-4-2 formation. Here’s how the Fratton faithful have been reacting to the team news...