Ben Close admitted Pompey came off the pitch 'disappointed’ after picking up a point against Peterborough.

The Blues were held to a 2-2 draw with the third-placed Posh at Fratton Park.

Ivan Toney had opened the scoring for the visitors but Lee Brown’s maiden goal for the club and Ellis Harrison’s strike put Pompey on course for seven successive victories.

But ex-target Mo Eisa’s header meant the two sides shared the spoils.

Peterborough are well fancied for promotion this campaign, having flexed their financial muscle in the summer.

Nevertheless, Close felt the Blues deserved a win.

Ben Close in action against Peterborough. Picture: Joe Pepler

The midfielder said: ‘I think overall we did edge the game and probably shaded it in terms of entries into the final third and the box.

‘Either side didn't create many clear-cut chances but in terms of entries into the final third we shaded it.

‘Peterborough are in great form. They’d won five of their past six before today and we came off the pitch disappointed.

‘There were mixed emotions after the game.’