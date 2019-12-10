Ben Close revealed the verbal battering Lee Brown has taken through his barren Pompey goal run – from his own team-mates!

And the midfielder jokingly branded the left-back’s free-kick finish against Peterborough as ‘questionable’ as he mocked his goal celebrations on Saturday.

Brown has been the butt of training ground stick for failing to hit the back of the net in 67 appearances, before his 26th-minute free-kick at Fratton Park in the 2-2 draw.

The vice-captain isn’t shy when it comes to dishing out the good-natured flak to team-mates, but Close revealed he’s been on the receiving end when it comes to his lack of finishes.

Brown has previously returned six and seven goals across a season in League Two for Bristol Rovers, but hasn’t found finishes easy to come by at Fratton Park.

Close felt that rustiness was seen in the 29-year-old’s ‘roly poly’ celebration, which won’t be challenging Lomana Lualua in the gymnastics stakes anytime soon.

Close said: ‘Yes, he’s taken a lot of flak from us!

‘It’s about time he pulled it out really, even if It was a questionable goal. I’m not sure it’s the best goal I’ve seen!

‘But they all count and it was a good time to score.

‘It wasn’t easy to get it over the wall and sometimes they’re fired at the keeper’s side, but thankfully the wall jumped and it squeezed under.

‘He’s probably had all these celebrations built up and saved for other goals he hasn't scored.

‘They haven’t come, though, so he’s pulled them all out at once! I was happy for him, though.’