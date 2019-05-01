Have your say

Ben Close saluted the Fratton faithful for their performance against Peterborough and insisted: Now we need more of the same.

Pompey’s League One automatic promotion ambitions were ended following a 3-2 loss to the Posh last night.

Kenny Jackett’s men gave themselves a mountain to climb after falling two goals behind inside the half-hour.

However, the Blues battled to get back to level terms, with Close and Christian Burgess on target either side of half-time.

But Ivan Toney’s second goal of the game in the 75th minute clinched the win for the visitors.

The supporters continued to roar on Pompey in attempt to help keep them in the top-two race when behind.

And while the Blues have missed out on automatic promotion, they’re still aiming to finish third in the table.

Jackett’s men welcome Accrington Stanley to Fratton Park on Saturday before entering the play-offs later this month.

Close stressed it’s crucial supporters continue to make the same sort of atmosphere in the remaining two home games.

The Southsea midfielder said: ‘I thought the crowd from the first minute were so good and really drove us on.

‘Even at 1-0 and 2-0 down they kept driving us on and we need more of the same on Saturday.

‘We’re going to get it on Saturday and we’re going to get it in the play-offs.

I know that we are – that’s how it is here.

‘The fans are so desperate to get us up as well and we appreciate all of it.’