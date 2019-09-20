Ben Close’s wonder strike against Tranmere has scooped him the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award for August.

The Pompey midfielder received 45 per cent of the public vote to clinch the prize.

Close opened the scoring in the 27th minute against Rovers with a fine long-range shot that picked out the top corner.

It was his second superb goal in the space of a few days, having crashed home a volley in the Blues’ 3-0 Carabao Cup first-round win over Birmingham.

The academy graduate’s effort saw him beat Peterborough’s Marcus Maddison and Doncaster Rovers’ Niall Ennis to the gong.

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman said: ‘It’s always worth keeping one of your most technically gifted players on the edge of the penalty area from your corners, as invariably most clearances will be bouncing or reaching a player on the full.

‘Close proved just that, as he met an attempted clearance with such a powerful volley that it gave the out-of-position keeper no chance.

‘Indeed, it was his second volley from outside the area in under a week, following a similar goal in the midweek EFL Cup win against Birmingham.’