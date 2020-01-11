Have your say

Pompey fans have been debating Brett Pitman’s Fratton Park future.

The discussion on social media emanates from reports both Swindon and Plymouth are interested in the 31-year-old front man, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Pitman has scored 42 goals in 99 appearances for the Blues since arriving from Ipswich in the summer of 2018.

However, he increasingly saw himself playing a bit-part role throughout 2019 and has found game time hard to come by as the season’s progressed.

The forward's most recent appearance arrived off the bench in the 3-1 defeat at MK Dons on December 29.

He was subsequently an unused substitute at Gillingham and Fleetwood, while was omitted from manager Kenny Jackett’s 19-man squad for Tuesday’s trip to Walsall in the Leasing.com Trophy.

Pitman’s last league start came against the Gills at Fratton Park on October 12.

Jackett told The News on Thursday that the forward wants to stay at the club.

And it appears Pitman has plenty of support when it comes to the Fratton faithful.

The majority of Pompey fans who got in contact with The News this week via social media believe it would be wrong of the Blues to let him go.

Here's a selection of the views shared on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News...

Dean Searle: Legs have gone - brilliant goal hanger, though.

Richie Barnes: Best attacking player we have… he’s obviously criticised KJ about the set up yet Marquis is played behind Harrison and now Hawkins and is not a playmaker Pitman is..!

Steve Jackson: Super Brett.

Carl Carter: Why keep a player who's on one of the highest wages?

He doesn’t play, he doesn’t get picked.

We need to get rid of him or build a team round him. We can’t afford to keep a player in this situation.

Rob Emery: If he wants to stay, keep him, but give him the chance to do what he does best, stick it in the 'onion bag'.

Dan Walsh: He could still yet come through with some important goals from the bench this season. Glad to see him staying put for now.

Michael Cox: Ok Kenny. Brett has done and said his bit and wishes to stay. Now you do your bit an utilise him.

He does what he was brought to the club for. To score goals, he’s a good poacher and a good penalty-taker, what’s not to like?

As I’ve said before, Brett is getting no younger but will still score us goals, but he's no use sat on the bench stagnating.

So, even if it means just giving Brett 20 mins in the second half, and say go and make a nuisance of yourself, Brett will do it.

Now lets move on and stop all this silliness.

Sam Croucher: So many fans delusional.

He’s not good enough any more, he’s not fit enough.

I watched the EFL Trophy game he started up front.

He was blowing by 60 minutes.

Hugh Skilling: Play him with a striking partner and the rest would be history. He’d score a lot of goals and make even more. One up front doesn’t suit Pitman.

Shane Smith: Super Brett over Harrison any day for me.

Jason Hall: For me he is the second best goal scorer we have behind Ellis.

Ivor Mulholland: To slow to catch a cold. Get rid now.

Simon Foote: We need him for the final.

Paul Lennard: He on a massive wage for doing nothing. If he wants to be in the team he should try running.