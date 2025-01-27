Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey fans once again failed to yield at West Brom, as they backed their team relentlessly in the face of a seventh away defeat on the spin and a 5-1 thrashing. Both sets of fans had then had plenty to say on X, formerly Twitter, here’s a selection of those views.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Credit to Portsmouth. Genuinely the best away fans I’ve ever seen and I’ve seen many away fans. #pompey #wba @mattywba

The team selection today wasn’t disrespectful at all. The players who came in are all professional footballers. Unfortunately they just aren’t for this level.We’ll keep rotating I’m sure but bring in HM, a LB, no10, winger, get Shocks/Poole back and it won’t feel as weak #pompey @LukeEllisPUP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great performance today by @WBA took the chances well but fair play to @Pompey supporters superb all game got to meet this legend too before the game. Wish you all the best for the rest of the season. #baggies #albiontillidie #thelordsmyshepard @Baggielee80

Great support by #pompey today, best away support at the hawthorns this season. Must admit I got a soft spot for Pompey after our great escape #wba @TonyWBAGreen

Shoutout to #pompey fans today brilliant support of their team, even at 5-0 down! Best fans we’ve had at #wba this season! Not sure how we can generate a better atmosphere from the home fans. @stebaker

Managers/Head Coaches have to make difficult decisions, that’s the job. But I don’t believe we have any reason to doubt Mousinho in that they were necessary. He’s earned our trust, keep the faith #Pompey @jwilson66

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey fans at West Brom on Saturday. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey fans different class home or away a fan base who always impress me immensely #wba @le_lebouf76

Pompey’s support was fantastic today, absolutely superb! I dread to think what noise they’d have made if their team had actually given something to cheer about. Loud throughout, huge numbers, deserve better Great support @rmhodson

Wouldn’t think we were 4-0 down at half time and just lost 5-1. This fanbase is something else. #Pompey @WebbJ96

Respect to the #Pompey fans today, filled the end and still singing right to the end. Definitely up there with the best away fans this season. Safe journey back. @NixonVictoria