‘Best away following I’ve ever seen…think of noise if they had something to cheer’: West Brom and Portsmouth react
Credit to Portsmouth. Genuinely the best away fans I’ve ever seen and I’ve seen many away fans. #pompey #wba @mattywba
The team selection today wasn’t disrespectful at all. The players who came in are all professional footballers. Unfortunately they just aren’t for this level.We’ll keep rotating I’m sure but bring in HM, a LB, no10, winger, get Shocks/Poole back and it won’t feel as weak #pompey @LukeEllisPUP
Great performance today by @WBA took the chances well but fair play to @Pompey supporters superb all game got to meet this legend too before the game. Wish you all the best for the rest of the season. #baggies #albiontillidie #thelordsmyshepard @Baggielee80
Great support by #pompey today, best away support at the hawthorns this season. Must admit I got a soft spot for Pompey after our great escape #wba @TonyWBAGreen
Shoutout to #pompey fans today brilliant support of their team, even at 5-0 down! Best fans we’ve had at #wba this season! Not sure how we can generate a better atmosphere from the home fans. @stebaker
Managers/Head Coaches have to make difficult decisions, that’s the job. But I don’t believe we have any reason to doubt Mousinho in that they were necessary. He’s earned our trust, keep the faith #Pompey @jwilson66
Pompey fans different class home or away a fan base who always impress me immensely #wba @le_lebouf76
Pompey’s support was fantastic today, absolutely superb! I dread to think what noise they’d have made if their team had actually given something to cheer about. Loud throughout, huge numbers, deserve better Great support @rmhodson
Wouldn’t think we were 4-0 down at half time and just lost 5-1. This fanbase is something else. #Pompey @WebbJ96
Respect to the #Pompey fans today, filled the end and still singing right to the end. Definitely up there with the best away fans this season. Safe journey back. @NixonVictoria
