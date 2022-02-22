Louis Thompson scored for Pompey. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

Pompey found themselves a goal-down midway through the first half before Aiden O’Brien’s leveller and Josh Vela’s red card had flipped the game on its head.

And as the ten-men Shrews looked to have defended a point valiantly, Louis Thompson fired home the winner with five minutes remaining.

Here’s how supporters reacted online

@Dewar_Pompey: Thompson. What a player. Hand him a contract.

@PUP_Ethan: Louis Thompson > Ben Thompson

@DanLewis1999: IVE GOT PROMOTION ON MY MIND

@Jake_PFC: Give Thompson a contract I’m begging you

@MikeShipp1977: Saw Louis in Sainsbury's Fareham the other day...had an inspirational chat with him, so I'll take a large slice of credit for this.

You're welcome #pup #pompey

@Callum3777498: Best midfielder in the world

@BennRice: Get in there!

@Furniss_Alex: love you Thommo x

