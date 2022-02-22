'Hand him a contract ... 'I have promotion on my mind ... 'Best midfielder in the world' - ex-Norwich man centre of attention as Portsmouth beat Shrewsbury
The Fratton Faithful have been reacting to tonight’s dramatic win against Shrewsbury.
Pompey found themselves a goal-down midway through the first half before Aiden O’Brien’s leveller and Josh Vela’s red card had flipped the game on its head.
And as the ten-men Shrews looked to have defended a point valiantly, Louis Thompson fired home the winner with five minutes remaining.
Here’s how supporters reacted online
@Dewar_Pompey: Thompson. What a player. Hand him a contract.
@PUP_Ethan: Louis Thompson > Ben Thompson
@DanLewis1999: IVE GOT PROMOTION ON MY MIND
@Jake_PFC: Give Thompson a contract I’m begging you
@MikeShipp1977: Saw Louis in Sainsbury's Fareham the other day...had an inspirational chat with him, so I'll take a large slice of credit for this.
You're welcome #pup #pompey
@Callum3777498: Best midfielder in the world
@BennRice: Get in there!
@Furniss_Alex: love you Thommo x
