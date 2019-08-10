Ben Close’s stunning first-half strike was followed by Tom Naylor’s effort 15 minutes from time. That was enough to secure a first three points of the new campaign at the second attempt after defeat at Shrewsbury on the opening day. Check out our selection of pictures from the match.

