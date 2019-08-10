Will Farrell was in attendance as Pompey took on Tranmere at Fratton Park

Best of the pictures from Portsmouth's League One victory against Tranmere

Pompey clinched their first League One victory of the season with a 2-0 triumph over Tranmere Rovers at Fratton Park.

Ben Close’s stunning first-half strike was followed by Tom Naylor’s effort 15 minutes from time. That was enough to secure a first three points of the new campaign at the second attempt after defeat at Shrewsbury on the opening day. Check out our selection of pictures from the match.

Chairman Michael Eisner (left) and Will Farrell at Fratton Park

1. Pompey v Tranmere

Chairman Michael Eisner (left) and Will Farrell at Fratton Park
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Ronan Curtis tries his luck

2. Pompey v Tranmere

Ronan Curtis tries his luck
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Ben Close celebrates his brilliant opener

3. Pompey v Tranmere

Ben Close celebrates his brilliant opener
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Pompey celebrate Ben Close's stunning opener

4. Pompey v Tranmere

Pompey celebrate Ben Close's stunning opener
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3