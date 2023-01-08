The right-back was arguably the Blues’ standout performer alongside Joe Morrell in their 1-0 defeat to Spurs in the FA Cup.

The 22-year-old shone against the Premier League giants, restricting any goal threat from dangerman Heung-Min Son.

His display registered his latest landmark since his arrival at Fratton Park in the summer.

After joining from Arsenal in July for an undisclosed fee, the defender has thrived in League One.

The Gunners academy product has featured 22 times for the Blues in all competitions to date and has made the position his own since Joe Raffery’s injury in September.

And after his outstanding performance against Spurs on Saturday, the Fratton faithful have pinpointed his battle with Son as the key to an impressive future.

Here is some of the best of the reaction from Twitter.

Pompey fans have tipped Zak Swanson with a hugely-successful career.

@HarvMarksy: Highly doubt he’ll be here in a few years if he carries on playing like he did today but Zak Swanson has the potential to be a huge player for us and honestly think he’s captain material.

For someone so young he’s extremely vocal, love his passion. What a buy he’s been.

@pfc_sam: If he (Swanson) keeps on growing at the rate he is he won't be with us for long! Looks better every time he's on the pitch.

Morrell was different class as well, think he brings a lot of composure and calmness on the ball.

@PompeyPedro: Bloody excited to see what the new manager does with the financial war chest he’ll be given after we sell Zak Swanson to Real Madrid for £65m.

@JHancock46: Gonna be a shock to the system for Mrs Zak Swanson when he returns home with a Son.

@griffjackin: After today's performance I'm convinced Zak Swanson has a phenomenal future ahead of him!

Had Son in his back pocket all game, and there's not too many that can say that.

@Silverfox72: A pleasure to watch today. Had a cracking game and were my man of the match.

Superb and keep it up, you are currently first on the team sheet for me!

@Duffs_7: Outsanding defensive performance today Zak. I’ve no doubt that experiences like today won’t be your last!

@bobbeech: Before leaving can you make sure you search Zak Swanson in case Son Heung-min is still in his pocket.