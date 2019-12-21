Pompey fans have been having their say on Pompey’s 1-0 win against Ipswich.
The Blues secured a crucial win against a promotion rival thanks to Ronan Curtis’ 50th-minute effort.
Here’s what fans on social media had to say about a win that sees Kenny Jackett’s side stay 10th – but now just two points off the play-off places with a game in hand…
Matthew Burr: The boys looked hungry today and really put shift in!
Cheers lads I can look forward to enjoying Christmas now, you set the tone.
Tom Haustead: Great way to bounce back from last week.
We might still be a bit iffy on the road but Fratton Park has turned into a bit of a fortress again this season.
They deserved every bit of criticism that came their way last week but credit where it’s due.
Nick May: Well played lads, chalk n cheese from Accrington.
Lee Hosey: Fantasic game and we deserved the win and a great clean sheet Kenny Jackett Blue and White Army.
Tanya Chinnery: Still unbeaten at home. Well done today guys.
Michael Stephenson: Not always productive, but Ryan Williams was almost unplayable today.
Mick Cuttill: Thank you Cannon, you gave us a midfield with some teeth, like you it’s been missing for too long.
Kevin Shelley: Best performance this season.
Anthony Knight: Good win after last week’s embarrassment