'Best result of the season... what a win... proud of Pompey' - how Portsmouth fans reacted to win against Wycombe

The visitors, with injuries and international call-ups restricting Danny Cowley’s options, defied the odds to record a win at Adams Park which no-one was expecting.

Marcus Harness was the hero with his seventh goal of the season on 73 minutes.

However, he was one of 14 heroes who took to the pitch over the course of a thrilling 90-7 minutes.

Ronan Curtis celebrates with match-winner Marcus Harness. Picture: Graham Hunt

And special praise must go to stand-in keeper Alex Bass, who not only saved a first-half penalty but also helped keep the Chairboys at bay with some important saves at the end.

The win moves Pompey up to 10th in the table.

It’s not where Blues fan want to be at this stage of the season – but today’s result has given them hope.

Here’s how supporters on Twitter reacted to today’s impressive win...

@Real_Dan_Horton: What a win that is!

Never saw that coming! Wycombe must be regretting not calling it off!

@benboylin: What a win!! Play up #Pompey

@LewPeet: Wow. Sometimes a football match just has everything.

What a game and what an amazing performance, the best under Danny Cowley so far.

@HelenTweeter: Fantastic! Wasn’t expecting anything today. Great result. Happy.

@jakemeyers2015: Probably the best result for #Pompey so far this season.

If you'd offered a point before the game I'd have snapped your hand off, but to take all 3!?

Great to see us dig deep and pull off an unexpected win, well done Blues.

@officialfournil: Absolutely superb today, best performance of the season so far, and without speaking too soon quite possibly the turning point of this #Pompey season. 1,400 making such a good noise all afternoon! Get in there!!

@RoryPeter7: #pompey fans sounded class today. Fair play to all those who travelled. Hirst was immense. Rick solid at the back as well. Brilliant performance.

@frattonendblog: We can be incredibly proud of #Pompey today. For the first time in a long time. That's all we've wanted.