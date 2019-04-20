Best ugly win of the season… luck balancing itself out… how Portsmouth fans reacted to win at Burton

Pompey recorded a sixth successive League One victory at Burton to firmly remain in the automatic promotion race.

The Blues didn't deliver a vintage display against the Brewers but Matt Clarke’s stoppage-time strike earned the visitors a 2-1 win.

It means Kenny Jackett’s men remain two points behind second-placed Barnsley with a game in hand.

Here’s how members of the Fratton faithful reacted to the success at the Pirelli Stadium...

Tom Haustead

We got lucky there but I can think of a few times this season when big moments have gone against us unfairly, so that’s just luck balancing itself out as far as I’m concerned.

What a massive result. Putting aside our league position it would have been a decent point away against a side who are in great form and have been taking points off the best sides in the league lately.

But at this point of the season we really needed the win and somehow we got it. It’s in our hands

Linda Dawes

Just hope they play better on Monday

Barrie Jenkins

Individually poor except CB and MC, collectively poor but a win is a win no matter how ugly.

As KJ said afterwards, they have to be better than that but it’s 3 points, that is all that matters

Adam Colwell

Thompson's hand is my man of the match. Sign him up

Trevor Sutch

The BEST ugly away win of the season and a well deserved 3 points. Well done everybody involved. PUP

Matt Davies

Lucky at the end but a wins a win Burton are a good team going forward now let's beat Coventry and hope results go out way

Colin Petchey

So many times Pompey have played their socks off only to get robbed in the dying seconds,

Today was our day to do the robbing.

Steve Ware

Brilliant well done Pompey about time we got an injury time winner