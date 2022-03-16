Gagliardi last month quit as Pompey’s head of football operations after four years at Fratton Park – and now his destination has been revealed.

The Italian has taken up the role of head of business development with Sport Republic, a key role within the ambitious London-based company.

An investment firm in the sport and entertainment industry and founded by Henrik Kraft and Rasmus Ankersen, they completed the takeover of Southampton in January.

Head coach Danny Cowley and chief executive Andy Cullen have praised Gagliardi’s input at Pompey during his south-coast stay.

Here’s what fans on social media had to say…

Dean Martin: I didn't think he was any loss to us. He hardly did anything good whilst he was here, he helped ruin Orient, we are better off without him.

Pompey fans have strong opinions on head of football operations Roberto Gagliardi joining Southampton owners Sport Republic. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Cath Absolom: Don't know who I feel more sorry for, to be honest. But time will tell.

@tebbography: Doing a Harry Redknapp and helping them to the Championship?

@DanEv1985: We were warned by Leyton Orient fans that he was completely useless. Given we're questioning what he has done here, they might not be wrong.

Shaw Swanton: A secret agent .....he clearly didn't do much good at Pompey

Doug McEwen: I would suggest they are welcome to him. Pompey saving his 50p a week wages might just keep Thompson or Raggett with us!

Chris Pompey FC: Best place for him

Matt Gamblen: Good luck to them!!! Some of the rubbish he’s brought to our club!!!

@IanGray34636197: That's them relegated next season

Andrew Tanglefoot Larder: Good luck to him.

Rik May: Happy he left, what I heard about him from Orient fans and the fact he has joined Southampton bonus lol

@greenspacesimon: Ha! A double agent! They are very welcome!

