Pompey denied first home win of the season by George Honeyman goal in 13th minute against Millwall

After the excitement of Saturday’s Championship opener, Pompey were hit with a hard reality check as they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup following a 1-0 defeat at home to Millwall.

It was far from the ideal starting line-up with the Blues head coach John Mousinho having to keep Conor Shaughnessy, Marlon Pack and Owen Moxon all on the substitutes bench in order to avoid potential injury risks.

With Jordan Williams coming in to fill the centre-half role, Millwall were quick to pounce on his inexperience in such a position and the game was decided after just 13 minutes with George Honeyman beating Williams and Norris to the back of the net.

The Blues head coach praised the efforts of the trialling centre-half, telling the News: “I thought Jordan did really well, but he will be disappointed being dispossessed for the first goal. He was really solid”. However, their triumphant opponents offered a far more brutal response to yesterday’s game, with the Lions boss arguing that the east London side should have won by far more.

Speaking to the press after the game, Millwall head coach Neil Harris said: “We were the better team. Portsmouth had some good pressure second half and when people looked at the size and names on the teamsheet it might not have been renowned as a Millwall team or a Neil Harris team here – we went a little bit younger and faster tonight. We knew set-plays were going to be a real avenue for them.

“I told the lads: “You’re outsized – apart from Jake (Cooper). You’re not the biggest team, but you’re going to have to dig in and do a job. Their only chances came from set-plays. Other than that we created three or four really good chances other than the goal. We could have won the game by more.”

Pompey’s next chance at a home win comes on Saturday as they welcome Luton Town to their first Fratton Park Championship clash of the campaign. A sold-out crowd will greet Mousinho’s squad as they seek their first win of the 2024/25 season.