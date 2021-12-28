Mmmm… quite well, it seems.
FourFourTwo have ranked their top 100 stadiums in Britain and we’ve focused on the top 25 to see how Fratton Park compares – an indication of where the Blues’ famous old ground sits in the list.
To be honest, there’s some surprise inclusions on the inventory as stadiums are judged on their match-day experience – something which the Blues are constantly striving to get right.
Meanwhile, no doubt, Pompey fans will be wondering whether Fratton Park rates higher than rivals Southampton’s St Mary’s stadium.
To let you into a little secret – it does, with that lot up the road coming 49th!
See which grounds FourFourTwo have listed in their top 25 stadiums in the country…