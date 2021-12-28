Fratton Park was ranked inside the top 25 stadiums in Britain with the best match-day experience. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Better than Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Ipswich - but how does Portsmouth’s Fratton Park compare to Anfield, Wembley, Ibrox, St Mary's and Old Trafford?

How does the match-day experience at Fratton Park compare to the best stadiums in the country?

By Pepe Lacey
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 2:30 pm
Updated Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 2:41 pm

Mmmm… quite well, it seems.

FourFourTwo have ranked their top 100 stadiums in Britain and we’ve focused on the top 25 to see how Fratton Park compares – an indication of where the Blues’ famous old ground sits in the list.

To be honest, there’s some surprise inclusions on the inventory as stadiums are judged on their match-day experience – something which the Blues are constantly striving to get right.

Meanwhile, no doubt, Pompey fans will be wondering whether Fratton Park rates higher than rivals Southampton’s St Mary’s stadium.

To let you into a little secret – it does, with that lot up the road coming 49th!

See which grounds FourFourTwo have listed in their top 25 stadiums in the country…

Adams Park - 25th

Club: Wycombe Wanderers Capacity: 10,137 Opened: 1990 (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Photo: Alex Burstow

City Ground - 23rd

Club: Nottingham Forest Capacity: 30,445 Opened: 1898 (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Photo: Matthew Lewis

Champion Hill - 22nd

Club: Dulwich Hamlet Capacity: 3,000 Opened: 1992 (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Photo: Alex Davidson

Valley Parade - 21st

Club: Bradford City Capacity: 25,136 Opened: 1886 (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

