Mmmm… quite well, it seems.

FourFourTwo have ranked their top 100 stadiums in Britain and we’ve focused on the top 25 to see how Fratton Park compares – an indication of where the Blues’ famous old ground sits in the list.

To be honest, there’s some surprise inclusions on the inventory as stadiums are judged on their match-day experience – something which the Blues are constantly striving to get right.

Meanwhile, no doubt, Pompey fans will be wondering whether Fratton Park rates higher than rivals Southampton’s St Mary’s stadium.

To let you into a little secret – it does, with that lot up the road coming 49th!

See which grounds FourFourTwo have listed in their top 25 stadiums in the country…

1. Adams Park - 25th Club: Wycombe Wanderers Capacity: 10,137 Opened: 1990 (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

2. City Ground - 23rd Club: Nottingham Forest Capacity: 30,445 Opened: 1898 (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images) Photo: Matthew Lewis Photo Sales

3. Champion Hill - 22nd Club: Dulwich Hamlet Capacity: 3,000 Opened: 1992 (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

4. Valley Parade - 21st Club: Bradford City Capacity: 25,136 Opened: 1886 (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales